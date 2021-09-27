India Says Only Its Courts Can Enforce $132M Award

By Caroline Simson (September 27, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- India is arguing that a D.C. federal court cannot enforce a $132 million arbitral award issued against it following a dispute over a terminated satellite leasing deal, saying a unique provision in an underlying treaty mandates that such a proceeding be adjudicated exclusively in its courts. India filed its motion to dismiss on Thursday, arguing the treaty under which Deutsche Telekom AG filed its claim explicitly requires the application of Indian law to any petition to enforce an arbitral award against it. Moreover, the pact does not contain any reference to a multilateral treaty, such as the New York Convention, that...

