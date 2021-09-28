Republican FERC Members Blast Clean Power Legislation

By Keith Goldberg (September 28, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A congressional proposal to pay utilities for decarbonizing their systems and penalize them if they don't do so would be like "dropping an H-bomb" on regional wholesale electricity markets, a Republican Federal Energy Regulatory Commission member told a Senate panel Tuesday. At a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing ostensibly about FERC's energy sector jurisdiction, which featured all four current FERC commissioners, ranking minority member Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., immediately steered the conversation toward the Clean Electricity Performance Program, or CEPP, that is a key component of the House Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill. Under the CEPP proposal, electricity...

