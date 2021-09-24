Servicemembers Want Injunction Against DOD Vax Mandate

By Daniel Wilson (September 24, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Two military servicemembers have urged a Colorado federal judge to grant an injunction against the Pentagon's mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirement, saying they are being forced to take an "unlicensed" vaccine that puts their health at risk. Since Army Staff Sergeant Daniel Robert and Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Hollie Mulvihill filed their putative class action in early August, the U.S. Department of Defense has sped up its involuntary vaccination program, and they are facing "extreme pressure and coercion" to be vaccinated, they argued in a motion for preliminary injunction filed Thursday. "There are immediate real world consequences to the court's actions here...

