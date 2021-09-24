White NY Sportscaster Must Arbitrate Race Bias Case

By Rachel Stone (September 24, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court held that an arbitration clause in a former SportsNet New York commentator's employment contract preempted him from suing the network over his claims that he was pulled off a panel and later fired because he is white. In Thursday's opinion and order, U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty found that former New York Jets sportscaster Jonas Schwartz's discrimination and retaliation suit brought under state law and Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 was covered by an arbitration agreement in his recent contract, despite Schwartz's arguments otherwise. The court declined to dismiss the suit outright,...

