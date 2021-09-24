Class Slams Cricket's Bid For Arbitration In False 4G Ad Suit

By Nadia Dreid (September 24, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Cricket Wireless can't attract customers with promises of contract-free service, then turn around and claim they're contracted to arbitrate their claims when sued by those same customers, a California federal court was told. Cricket customers who have accused the AT&T-owned mobile company of advertising unlimited 4G/LTE service that it couldn't provide are coming out swinging against attempts to kill their litigation or force their claims into arbitration. The certified class filed two motions Thursday, one opposing Cricket's motion for summary judgment and another fighting the company's arbitration bid. Both are unfair, the class told U.S. District Judge William Alsup. "This court...

