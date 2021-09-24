House Panel Urges DC Circ. To OK Full Trump Subpoena

By Theresa Schliep (September 24, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A congressional committee urged the D.C. Circuit to allow for full enforcement of the committee's subpoena seeking financial records from former President Donald Trump's accounting firm, saying a lower court wrongly circumscribed the request because of unsupported separation-of-powers concerns. The D.C. federal court should have given the go-ahead to the entire subpoena from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform for Trump's financial records from the firm Mazars USA LLP, the committee told the appeals court in a brief Thursday. Instead, the court wrongly limited enforcement of the subpoena for baseless separation-of-powers concerns for former presidents, according to the brief....

