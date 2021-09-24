11th Circ. Won't Revive Suit Over Worker's Head Injury

By Mike Curley (September 24, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday sided with SEW-Eurodrive Inc. in a suit alleging that its negligence led to a tool falling onto a contracted worker's head and injuring her, saying the company did not have a duty to her. The three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment against Tiffany Snadon, saying that while SEW-Eurodrive provided her employer with the tool that fell on her head, if a negligent act led to her injury, it was her employer's decision to move the structure the tool was on without removing or securing it. According to the suit, Snadon worked for Nth Degree, which was...

