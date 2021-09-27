Cincinnati Insurance Shakes Businesses' Virus Coverage Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (September 27, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge won't let local businesses in six states score coverage from Cincinnati Insurance Co. for COVID-19-related financial losses, ruling that a loss must be physical and require repair for the policy to kick in. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland said that the seven named businesses, including Pennsylvania-based wedding venue Brookside Manor and Ohio-based pub Craft & Vinyl, didn't experience "direct physical loss or damage" to their property as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, so their insurance policies weren't triggered by the virus or related government shutdowns. "Plaintiffs have weathered more than...

