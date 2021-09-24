Judge Pushes To Update Arbitration Law For 21st Century

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (September 24, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit judge has sent a strong signal that it's time for Congress to revamp a 96-year-old federal law's provision freeing certain transportation workers from workplace arbitration clauses, given that it lags behind in the era of phone app-based delivery work generated by Big Tech's growing footprint. In a Sept. 8 ruling on an Amazon unit's move to arbitrate a delivery driver's wage claims, U.S. Circuit Judge Paul Matey suggested that the Federal Arbitration Act's Section 1 exemption doesn't account for the workforce of "gig economy" drivers — ferrying everything from dinner orders to six-packs to passengers — whose jobs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS