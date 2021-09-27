Salt Lake City Says Telecom Owes For Equipment Relocation

By Nadia Dreid (September 27, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Salt Lake City says that telecom provider CenturyLink owes it more than $400,000 for the cost of moving the company's communications infrastructure from public rights-of-way during a city construction project. The franchise agreement that the Louisiana-based company, now known as Lumen Technologies Inc., inked with the city requires CenturyLink to cover the cost of removing or relocating its telecommunications equipment from the public rights-of-way at city request, according to the suit filed Friday in a Utah federal court. But when the issue actually came up last year, Salt Lake City says that CenturyLink refused to pay. As a result, the city says...

