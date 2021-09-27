Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Shkreli's Pharma Venture Loses Bid To Limit Profit Payback

By Christopher Cole (September 27, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Incarcerated former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli and Vyera Pharmaceuticals cannot put geographic limits on the profits they may have to cough up after spiking the price of a lifesaving drug, a New York federal judge has ruled.

Top law enforcers in seven states, which along with the Federal Trade Commission have sued Vyera over the price of Daraprim, had urged the court to make clear that if Vyera loses an upcoming antitrust trial, any profit disgorgement could come fromDaraprim's nationwide profits, not just from profits in the seven states bringing the claims.

Vyera, which created a national backlash after pumping up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!