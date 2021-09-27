Shkreli's Pharma Venture Loses Bid To Limit Profit Payback

By Christopher Cole (September 27, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Incarcerated former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli and Vyera Pharmaceuticals cannot put geographic limits on the profits they may have to cough up after spiking the price of a lifesaving drug, a New York federal judge has ruled. Top law enforcers in seven states, which along with the Federal Trade Commission have sued Vyera over the price of Daraprim, had urged the court to make clear that if Vyera loses an upcoming antitrust trial, any profit disgorgement could come fromDaraprim's nationwide profits, not just from profits in the seven states bringing the claims. Vyera, which created a national backlash after pumping up...

