Apple Faces UK Ban If It Won't Commit To 3G, 4G IP Terms

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 27, 2021, 8:15 PM BST) -- A judge ruled Monday that Apple must pre-accept global licensing terms that will be determined by the court in order to use patented technology for its 3G and 4G devices — or face a possible injunction in the U.K. even before the litigation brought by the patent owner ends. High Court Judge Richard Meade concluded that the technology giant would have to rely on the commitment made by subsidiaries of patent manager PanOptis to offer its technology on terms that are "fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory," or FRAND, if it pledges to accept the licensing terms determined by the court. "Apple should be...

