3 Firms Work Out $5.65B Deal For Cosmopolitan In Vegas

By Benjamin Horney (September 27, 2021, 11:41 AM EDT) -- Blackstone Group is selling the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in a total $5.65 billion transaction that will see luxury casino hotel's operations and underlying real estate assets separated, the companies said Monday, in a transaction built by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP. MGM Resorts International will pay $1.625 billion to buy the operations of the Cosmopolitan from Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII LP, according to a statement from MGM. As part of the deal, MGM has agreed to enter into a 30-year lease on the property via a partnership with Stonepeak...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS