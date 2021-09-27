King & Spalding, O'Melveny Rep DL Unit's $2.5B Kraton Buy

By Charlie Innis (September 27, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- South Korea's DL Chemical plans to shell out $2.5 billion for Houston-based Kraton Corp., a pinewood-derived adhesives and coatings manufacturer, in a deal guided by O'Melveny & Myers and King & Spalding, Kraton said Monday. Kraton said the company's stockholders will receive $46.50 in cash for each of their shares of Kraton common stock. "We believe the transaction provides immediate and certain value for Kraton stockholders, and represents an attractive premium of approximately 50% over Kraton's unaffected market valuation as of early July," Kevin Fogarty, Kraton's president and CEO, said in a statement. Kraton aims to be a sustainable producer of...

