Tribes Urge 7th Circ. To Find Land Sales Don't Nix Tax Break

By Paul Williams (September 27, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Four Chippewa tribes asserted to the Seventh Circuit that a federal judge incorrectly interpreted a treaty and common law in finding that reservation lands can be subject to property taxes by Wisconsin once the land is sold to non-Indians. The Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and three other federally recognized tribes argued in a reply brief that the 1854 Treaty of La Pointe shields tribal lands from state taxation whether or not those lands were continuously owned by Native Americans. The tribes said because they were told when the treaty was being negotiated that no one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS