Zetia Buyers Renew Class Cert. Push After 4th Circ. Snag

By Christopher Cole (September 27, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Dozens of direct buyers of the cholesterol drug Zetia have urged a Virginia federal judge to again certify their class status to sue Merck and Glenmark over a generic-drug delay after the Fourth Circuit reversed an earlier certification. The appeals court disbanded the class, made up of businesses such as drug wholesalers, in August because it said the trial court gave too much weight to the concern that failing to approve a class would lead to multiple trials. Instead, the district court should have focused on whether joinder of individual plaintiffs into a single suit would be "impracticable," as procedural rules...

