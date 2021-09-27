NY Judge Won't Rush Ruling On City's Vaccine Mandate

By Rachel Scharf (September 27, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Monday he will not hear a legal challenge to the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate until Oct. 8, drawing objections from an attorney alleging restaurants and gyms will be harmed in the meantime. U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan's ruling came during an initial teleconference for the lawsuit, which alleges Mayor Bill de Blasio violated the U.S. Constitution with an Aug. 16 executive order requiring proof of vaccination for all employees and patrons of indoor commercial establishments. The plaintiffs — a group of gym and restaurant owners, workers, and patrons — had asked for a temporary...

