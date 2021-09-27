Defunct Airline Can Ask 3rd Circ. If Order's Wording Voids Suit

By Rick Archer (September 27, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt airline OneJet can go straight to the Third Circuit with its argument that an ex-pilot's toxic exhaust claims were rendered void by a bankruptcy judge's failure to use specific wording in the order allowing his suit to go forward. In an order issued Friday, U.S. District Court Judge W. Scott Hardy said it's up to the circuit to decide if the case should be dismissed on its pleadings, saying he couldn't find controlling legal authority either for or against the proposition that a bankruptcy judge must expressly "annul" a litigation stay for the lift-stay order to apply retroactively. OneJet entered...

