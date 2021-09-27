Ill. Judge Refuses To Toss BIPA Suit Against Software Co.

By Celeste Bott (September 27, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday refused to throw out a lawsuit accusing software company Unifocus of violations of Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law, saying during a hearing that she was unpersuaded by the Texas-based company's argument that she lacks jurisdiction to handle the case. During remote proceedings Monday morning, U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold denied the company's motion to dismiss, saying lead plaintiff Joseph Duron has made adequate allegations at this stage of the litigation to survive it. Unifocus makes the timekeeping system used by Duron's employer, Loews Chicago Hotel Inc. His September 2018 suit initially accused only the...

