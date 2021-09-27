Sens. Applaud Facebook's Pause Of Instagram For Kids Plan

By James Arkin (September 27, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers applauded Facebook's decision Monday to pause development of a version of Instagram for kids under 13, urging the company to go even further and abandon the project entirely amid ongoing concerns over social media's impact on children and teens' mental health. Instagram, a photo-based app owned by Facebook Inc., announced it would halt the project temporarily but stood by the goal of creating a version of the social media platform specifically designed for children under 13. The company said in the announcement the decision to hit pause should not be viewed by critics as an acknowledgement that it is a...

