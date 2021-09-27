Fed. Circ. Keeps Up Criticism Of Albright's Transfer Denials

By Ryan Davis (September 27, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday continued criticizing Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright's refusals to transfer patent cases, ordering him to send a dispute involving Google to California, while faulting his reasoning in two others. The appeals court granted a mandamus petition filed by Google and shipped its hotly contested patent dispute with speaker maker Sonos out of the Western District of Texas, where 25% of all U.S. patent cases have been filed this year, to the tech giant's home turf in the Northern District of California. In two separate cases, one involving Intel and Samsung and the other involving...

