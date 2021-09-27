Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Denies Ex-Xerox Exec's Bid To Toss SEC Gag Order

By Dean Seal (September 27, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit said in a published opinion Monday that it could find no legal error or due process violation in an 18-year-old gag order from a former Xerox executive's settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

An appellate panel denied former Xerox Chief Financial Officer Barry D. Romeril's motion to invalidate the provision of an SEC settlement that barred him from publicly denying allegations that he and other top Xerox executives manipulated the company's earnings reports between 1997 and 2000.

Romeril settled with the agency in 2003, but filed a motion in 2019 arguing that the gag order violated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!