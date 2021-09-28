Facebook Ruling Spawns Bid To Rethink Other Chancery Suit

By Leslie Pappas (September 28, 2021, 11:53 AM EDT) -- A recent Delaware Supreme Court ruling in favor of Facebook that could make it easier for corporate boards to get derivative suits dismissed has triggered a response from a Facebook shareholder in another suit who argues that Chancery should now prioritize his case. The court's unanimous decision in United Food and Commercial Workers Union v. Zuckerberg dismissed a pension fund's $95 million derivative suit over a share reclassification debacle, finding that the fund should have taken its complaint to Facebook's board of directors before suing in Chancery Court. Robert Feuer, who filed one of several derivative lawsuits stemming from Facebook's Cambridge...

