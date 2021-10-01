Calif. Geico Policyholders Ask Out Of Data Breach MDL

By Daniel Tay (October 1, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of California Geico policyholders told the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation that its suit stemming from the insurer's data breach should not be centralized with four other suits as it pursues a unique state-law-based claim, making the California plaintiffs the lone holdout against centralization. Geico is facing five proposed class actions across the country, all stemming from a data breach in which attackers used illegally obtained personal data to gain unauthorized access to the insurer's online sales system between January and March. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) The proposed class action led by California couple Mark Edward Vennerholm and Reanna Ann...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS