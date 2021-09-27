SEC Loses Bid To Share Secret VW Emissions Suit Docs

By Craig Clough (September 27, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge slammed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's request to share confidential Volkswagen documents connected to the agency's lawsuit over the automaker's emissions scandal, saying the idea "eviscerates" the concept of a protective order and would be "unprecedented." U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley rejected the SEC's request in a Thursday order after it was raised in a joint discovery letter brief, with the SEC proposing a provision be included in a protective order that would allow the agency to share confidential VW documents with other state and federal agencies, regulatory authorities or foreign governments. Judge Corley wrote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS