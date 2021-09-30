Mass., West Pa. Cited As Viable Homes For Philips CPAP MDL

By Matthew Santoni (September 30, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- All the plaintiffs and defendants appeared to agree Thursday that consolidation was necessary for more than a hundred lawsuits filed against Koninklijke Philips NV over a recall of its sleep apnea breathing machines, but plaintiffs' attorneys proposed at least eight different federal district courts that could host them. In arguments before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, attorneys representing clients from Oregon, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Georgia and Louisiana all pitched why an MDL against Philips should be considered on their home turf. But Philips pushed for either the District of Massachusetts, where the Dutch medical equipment maker has its...

