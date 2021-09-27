Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tilray Gets Securities Fraud Claims Tossed For Now

By Katryna Perera (September 27, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday dismissed without prejudice a securities fraud class action against Canadian marijuana giant Tilray, saying the plaintiffs had failed to adequately plead scienter in their amended complaint.

The plaintiffs failed to show concretely that any of the named defendants acted with motive to defraud investors, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty said in his order.

Investors of the pharmaceutical and cannabis company initially sued in 2020, alleging that Tilray Inc. caused a plunge in stock prices by overstating the advantages of a certain business partnership.

Investors said they suffered losses after Tilray disclosed a $321.2...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!