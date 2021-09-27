Tilray Gets Securities Fraud Claims Tossed For Now

By Katryna Perera (September 27, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday dismissed without prejudice a securities fraud class action against Canadian marijuana giant Tilray, saying the plaintiffs had failed to adequately plead scienter in their amended complaint. The plaintiffs failed to show concretely that any of the named defendants acted with motive to defraud investors, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty said in his order. Investors of the pharmaceutical and cannabis company initially sued in 2020, alleging that Tilray Inc. caused a plunge in stock prices by overstating the advantages of a certain business partnership. Investors said they suffered losses after Tilray disclosed a $321.2...

