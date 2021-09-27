Texas Cops Sue Tesla Over Autopilot Crash At Traffic Stop

By Mike Curley (September 27, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A group of five Texas police officers sued Tesla on Monday, claiming its vehicles' driver assistance systems' inability to detect flashing lights caused a Model X to plow into their cars at 70 mph, injuring them, a civilian and a police dog. In the complaint, filed in Harris County court, the officers said that Tesla Inc. hypes its "Autopilot" driver assistance systems on social media as being able to drive without human input, despite knowing that the systems are not capable of such things, and the company even advises drivers in writing to maintain the same kind of control they would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS