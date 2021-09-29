New Balance Sees $1M Award Nixed In Fight With Distributor

By Caroline Simson (September 29, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator was wrong to rule that he had jurisdiction over the majority shareholder of New Balance's Peruvian distributor since the man never signed the underlying agreement with the shoemaker, a Massachusetts judge has ruled, vacating more than $1 million in awards issued after the deal went south. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs concluded on Monday that Rodrigo Ribadeneira and Superdeporte Plus Peru SAC — the alleged successor to Peruvian Sporting Goods SAC, which had signed the distribution agreement with New Balance — were not subject to the arbitration agreement in that pact. The judge rejected New Balance's arguments that...

