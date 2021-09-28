3M Settles Patent Dispute With Dictation Service Rival

By Rosie Manins (September 28, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Two 3M subsidiaries and affiliated entities have settled their dispute with a rival dictation system company over patents for medical transcription services, telling a Georgia federal court they plan to dismiss all claims within a month. A settlement notice was filed Monday in the Northern District of Georgia by 3M Health Information Systems Inc., MModal Services Ltd. and a handful of MModal affiliates, and rival business Nuance Communications Inc. The companies have been waiting on rulings for several pending motions in the dispute, centered around four MModal patents and two Nuance patents related to digital systems for recording and transcribing doctors' notes....

