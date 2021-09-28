Apple Slips Wrongful Arrest Suit But Can't Get Sanctions

By Brian Dowling (September 28, 2021, 12:29 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. and its retail security contractor on Monday escaped a lawsuit brought by a New York man who was misidentified and arrested for thefts at the tech giant's stores, but a federal judge declined to levy sanctions for what Apple called "egregious misrepresentations" in the case. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns dismissed Ousmane Bah's defamation and malicious prosecution suit claiming he was wrongly arrested for thefts in Massachusetts thanks to Apple's allegedly faulty facial recognition technology and shoddy work by its security contractor, Security Industry Specialists Inc. A friend who gave Bah's name when confronted by local police and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS