Wyndham Vacation Denied Win Against 'Timeshare Exit' Atty

By Joyce Hanson (September 28, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has largely handed a win to an attorney sued by Wyndham Vacation for his part in a purported "timeshare exit" scheme, tossing the company's claims that the lawyer engaged in false advertising while persuading owners to illegally default on their contracts. U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell on Monday granted attorney Mitchell R. Sussman's motion for summary judgment on Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc.'s claims against him for contributory false advertising in violation of the Lanham Act and for tortious interference with existing contracts under Florida law. The judge also denied Wyndham's cross-motions for partial summary judgment on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS