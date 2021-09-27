Activision Inks $18M Deal Resolving EEOC Gender Bias Probe

By Lauren Berg (September 27, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Activision Blizzard announced Monday it will update its policies and create an $18 million fund "to compensate and make amends" to female employees who said they experienced a toxic "frat boy" work environment rife with pay bias and sexual harassment, resolving a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigation and lawsuit. Under the proposed deal, the gaming giant behind Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush said in a statement that it will upgrade its company policies, practices and training to prevent and eliminate harassment and discrimination in the workplace. The company has been facing a slew of legal challenges...

