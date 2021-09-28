Opt-Out Litigants Fight BCBS' $2.67B Antitrust Settlement

By Christopher Cole (September 28, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Individuals who opted out of Blue Cross Blue Shield's $2.67 billion antitrust settlement have filed their own suit in Florida federal court, saying the deal doesn't compensate health plan subscribers enough for the Sherman Act violations they've alleged. The BCBS Association and Blues plans in regional markets reached the landmark agreement last year to resolve a massive antitrust case in Alabama federal court, but the deal is still awaiting the final stamp of approval from a judge in that district. The plaintiffs in the Florida suit, filed Monday, say they timely opted out of the Alabama court settlement because it doesn't...

