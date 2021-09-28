Real Estate Rumors: Slate, Moishe Mana, Blue Water Advisors

By Andrew McIntyre (September 28, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Slate Property Group's financing arm Scale Lending has provided a $40 million loan for a Brooklyn multifamily project, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The loan to KD Sagamore Capital and Ranger Properties is for 982-988 Fulton St., where the companies plan to build 113 apartment units, according to the report. Developer Moishe Mana has paid $6.2 million for a Miami development site, The Real Deal reported Tuesday. The deal is for 634 N.W. 22nd St., a roughly 1.4-acre industrial site, and the seller is an entity led by investor Javier Lumbreras, according to the report. Mana could build an e-commerce warehouse there,...

