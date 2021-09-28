Insurer Wants Out Of Covering McDonald's BIPA Suits

By Ben Zigterman (September 28, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Homeland Insurance of New York said Monday in a new federal suit that McDonald's and six of its franchisees aren't entitled to a defense in two suits accusing them of violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act. McDonald's and its franchisees are accused of collecting workers' fingerprints as part of their timekeeping system without the workers' informed written consent. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) The insurer cited various exclusions in its policies with the franchisees, including prohibitions on coverage for knowingly violating rights, accessing personal data and employment-related practices. Homeland also told the Illinois federal court that BIPA violations aren't injuries that are covered...

