Dish Network Deal Staves Off Trial In FMLA Firing Suit

By Rachel Stone (September 28, 2021, 1:37 PM EDT) -- Dish Network reached a deal in Arizona federal court with a former customer service employee who claimed the company violated federal leave and disability bias laws when it fired her for exceeding its cap on absences. Dish Network filed a notice Monday letting the court know the direct-broadcast satellite provider and Melin Flores had reached an accord on her disability and Family and Medical Leave Act discrimination claims, just a week before the trial was scheduled to begin. Troy Foster, counsel for Flores, told Law360 on Tuesday that the settlement is confidential. Flores sued Dish in August 2019, claiming the company...

