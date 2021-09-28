Solar Co. Sues Insurer For Coverage Of Gas Explosion Suits

By Ben Zigterman (September 28, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A California solar company is suing Axis Surplus Insurance Co. for coverage of lawsuits related to a gas leak that ignited, destroying a home where its contractor was working and killing a gas company worker. Sunrun Inc. said in the lawsuit filed Monday that the insurer is already providing coverage for six of the lawsuits related to the July 2019 home explosion, but that it has denied coverage for two others. "Each of the related actions arose out of the identical incident as the" other lawsuits where coverage was provided, Sunrun said. Sunrun was listed as an additional insured on the...

