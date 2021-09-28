Minn. Contractor Admits To Rigging Public Contracts Bids

By J. Edward Moreno (September 28, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota concrete contractor pled guilty Monday to rigging bids on public concrete repair and construction contracts. Clarence Olson took a plea agreement in which he admitted to being part of a conspiracy to eliminate competition in contract bids in at least four municipalities in Minnesota consisting of local governments and school districts. Olson was charged on Aug. 11 with one count of conspiracy to restrain trade in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act. The charging documents list one other company and its CEO who Olson allegedly worked with to submit overpriced contract bids that Olson knew would lose....

