CBS Affiliate Dodges Defamation Suit Over Incorrect Mugshot

By Katie Buehler (September 28, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Dallas appellate panel has dismissed a man's defamation lawsuit against a local CBS affiliate station for wrongly publishing his photo as the mugshot of an armed bank robber, holding that the station's report of the crime is protected under Texas' free speech laws even if it contained erroneous information. The three-justice panel on Monday found that CBS Stations Group of Texas LLC and its Dallas-Fort Worth station KTVT Channel 11 are protected under the state's anti-SLAPP law, the Texas Citizens Participation Act, from Cedric Burns' defamation claims because the news station didn't knowingly wrongly identify him as the robbery suspect...

