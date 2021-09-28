CFTC's Berkovitz To Reunite With Gensler As Top SEC Lawyer

By Dean Seal (September 28, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday that it has hired Dan Berkovitz, a U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission member who served as the agency's general counsel when it was chaired by Gary Gensler, as its top legal officer. The federal securities regulator announced that general counsel John Coates will step down in October to return to teaching at Harvard University, and that Berkovitz, who is leaving the CFTC midway through the month, will take over on Nov. 1, with SEC solicitor Michael Conley filling in as acting general counsel in the interim. A former WilmerHale partner, Berkovitz served as...

