Wilson Sonsini Nabs Trial Vet From Akin Gump in LA

By Rachel Rippetoe (September 29, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- In another move to boost its commercial litigation practices, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC snagged a first-chair trial partner from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in Los Angeles. Susan Kay Leader, who was a partner at Akin Gump for 10 years and has litigated a variety of high-stakes commercial disputes and class actions, has joined the firm's growing national litigation department. Leader told Law360 that it was a difficult decision to leave Akin Gump, but she was approached by Wilson Sonsini Chair Doug Clark about joining the practice and was excited about what the firm was building....

