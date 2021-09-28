Insurer Drops BIPA Coverage Suit Against Ill. Senior Facility

By Lauraann Wood (September 28, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Church Mutual Insurance Co. told an Illinois federal judge Tuesday that it is dropping its request for a declaration that it has no duty to cover underlying claims that a senior living facility's time-tracking practices violated workers' biometric privacy rights. Church Mutual's stipulation of dismissal didn't detail whether the insurer has resolved its coverage dispute with Stillwater Senior Living LLC or whether the insurer intends to eventually refile its claims, but it asked that the suit be dismissed without prejudice and without costs assessed. The insurer's filing comes after it launched a declaratory judgment suit last month asserting its $6 million...

