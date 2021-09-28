Bank, Fla. Law Firms Beat Loan Foreclosure RICO Suit

By Caleb Drickey (September 28, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A pair of Florida law firms and the bank they represented in foreclosure proceedings have escaped claims that they schemed to forge loan documents and steal debtors' properties. In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood held that the statute of limitations on Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, Act claims against American Enterprise Bank, Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider & Grossman LLP and sole practitioner Ray Garcia had expired. "Because Plaintiffs' complaint and their Florida counterclaims leave no question that Plaintiffs' RICO claims are time-barred, Defendants' motions to dismiss for failure to state a claim are granted," Judge...

