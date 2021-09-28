FCC Urged To Lower Inmate Calling Rates, Security Costs

By J. Edward Moreno (September 28, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Advocacy groups asked the Federal Communications Commission to lower the rate caps that prison phone providers may charge inmates for communications services and urged the agency to exclude security costs from the rates that are passed onto prisoners and their families. In a series of letters sent Monday and Tuesday, a group of organizations including Public Knowledge and the Prison Policy Initiative made suggestions to the commission following a move by the FCC in May to set in motion a series of reforms that are meant to address inmate calling rates. Those reforms include the launch of a new inquiry on...

