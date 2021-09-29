Ca. Tribe Seizes Ex-Leader's Assets in $2.7M Fraud Case

By Victoria McKenzie (September 29, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has allowed the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians to seize California properties of its former economic development director, who now awaits sentencing for using the tribe's money to buy himself luxury vacations, homes and vehicles. In an order issued Monday, a California federal court granted the tribe's motion to take hold of John Crosby's "fraudulently obtained" assets, including a house in Redding that was put up for sale before any restitution had been paid. Crosby, his mother and his aunt pled guilty in 2019 to criminal fraud, tax fraud and evasion charges for their participation in a scheme...

