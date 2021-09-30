Coke Wants To Throw Away '100% Recyclable' Dasani Suits

By Melissa Angell (September 30, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Coca-Cola Co. has urged a California federal judge to throw out two lawsuits accusing it and other beverage companies of deceiving consumers by falsely marketing Dasani water bottles as "100% Recyclable," arguing those behind the lawsuits cannot sue since they never claimed they were harmed by the labels. In two separate Monday motions seeking to dismiss the Sierra Club's lawsuit and a proposed class action brought by Dasani buyers David Swartz, Cristina Salgado and Marcelo Muto, Coca-Cola argued both parties lack standing since neither alleged any injury from the "100% Recyclable" statements displayed on the water bottles. "Although Sierra Club alleges...

