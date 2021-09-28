Texas Justices Mull Overlap In Jurisdictional, Merits Discovery

By Michelle Casady (September 28, 2021, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court was told during oral arguments Tuesday that a Texas company's jurisdictional discovery requests in a lawsuit trying to hold a Canadian company responsible for allegedly defective plumbing pipe should be allowed, even if the inquiries somewhat overlap with the merits of the case. In the appeal lodged by Christianson Air Conditioning & Plumbing LLC, the state's high court is asked to determine whether the Third Court of Appeals was wrong when it held in March 2020 that the discovery "must relate exclusively to the jurisdictional question." Canadian engineering firm JANA Corp. argues the lower appellate court got...

