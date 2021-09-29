NM Renews Fight Over Google's Data Collection In Schools

By Isaac Monterose (September 29, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- New Mexico's Attorney General urged the Tenth Circuit to vacate the dismissal of a data collection suit against Google, arguing that the tech giant had wrongly interpreted a federal regulation to get the suit tossed and that Google's proof of compliance with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act was insubstantial. In a 21-page brief filed Tuesday, Attorney General Hector Balderas rebutted Google's argument that it obtained the necessary consent from schools to collect the data of children under the age of 13 through Google's G Suite for Education web service. The tech company had claimed that a 1999 FTC statement allowed...

