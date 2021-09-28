Endo Inks $7.5M Deal With La. AG Over Opioid Claims

By Emily Field (September 28, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday announced it had reached a $7.5 million deal with the Louisiana attorney general to end all opioid claims in the state as the company continues to face serious inquiries into discovery lapses in opioid litigation across the country. The Irish drugmaker said it had reached a settlement in principle with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to end all cases and claims related to opioids brought by the state and its political subdivisions. The deal requires full participation by those subdivisions and includes no admission of wrongdoing by Endo, according to the company's statement. "The attorney general's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS